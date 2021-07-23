High School Football Team Preview: JCM Cougars

JACKSON, Tenn. — With the return of Jackson Central Merry High School, the Cougar football program is starting from the beginning with a new coaching staff and a new generation of athletes.

Since they began organized team activities in June, the JCM program has seen a slow but sure growth in numbers, working with both middle and high school student athletes. Because of their new arrival to the scene, the Cougars will only play a JV schedule until the start of the 2023 season, which is why first year head coach Erit Turner is primarily focused on taking his time to build the program the right way.

“We just want to lay a good foundation,” said Turner. “We don’t want to start too fast. We’re not trying to win a state championship this year. We just want to make sure we teach the fundamentals of the game and the basics. Once they’ve learned that, we can build.”

Along with multiple scrimmages in the next few weeks, JCM already has 8 JV games lined up for the upcoming season beginning with their first contest against TCA.