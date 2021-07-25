Humboldt resident to cycle against cancer

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — A West TN man plans to cycle for charity.

According to a news release, Humboldt resident, Mark Zautner plans to ride his bike 250 miles during the month of September to raise money for children’s cancer research.

Zautner’s ride is part of the 7th annual Great Cycle Challenge USA. Information from the release explains that Great Cycle Challenge asks cyclists to challenge themselves, set up a personal riding goal, and commit to that goal throughout the month of September.

Per the release the challenge is one of the largest cycling events in the country, and with over 350,000 riders has raised over $39 million for research and development of treatments and cures for childhood cancer.

Zautner has participated in the event two times prior, and raised over $1800 for the charity.

Per a statement from the release,”This is the third time I have participated in Great Cycle Challenge,” Zautner said, “This year, I am aiming to raise $1000 and ride 250 miles.”

For more information on Great Cycle Challenge visit the website here.

To find out more on Mark’s journey, or if interested in donating to Mark’s cause visit his page here.

