Discovery Park hosts annual 9/11 tribute stair climb

UNION CITY, Tenn. — Union City firefighters are partnering with the Discovery Park of America to host the annual stair climb.

The climb is a tribute held each year to those who were killed in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, according to a news release from Discovery Park.

Because this year is the 20th anniversary, organizers are expecting a large number of firefighters, police, emergency medical service and military personnel to participate, the release says.

Discovery Park will also host the temporary “September 11, 2001: The Day that Changed the World” exhibit throughout the month, the release says.

The stair climb is held in conjunction with the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, and is open to any rescue worker who wants to participate.

Anyone who has bought a ticket to Discovery Park that day are welcome to watch and encourage the firefighters as they climb, the release says. Once the last firefighter has finished the climb, there will be a moment of silence.

Climbers will also have an identification tag and photo of a first responder who died on 9/11, and the stairwell will be filled with posters and words of encouragement made by students in Union City and Obion County, according to the release.

Opening ceremonies begin at 9 a.m., and the climb begins at 10 a.m.

To register, sponsor, or for more information, click here or contact Lt. Rick Stacks at rdstacks73@gmail.com or call (731) 855-2232.