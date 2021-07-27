Ex-airman sentenced to 45 months for leaking drone info

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A former Air Force intelligence analyst has been sentenced to 45 months in prison for leaking top-secret information about the U.S. government’s drone strike program to a journalist.

Daniel Hale told a federal judge he felt compelled to disclose the information out of guilt over his own participation in a drone program that he believed was indiscriminately killing civilians in Afghanistan far from the battlefield.

But U.S. District Judge Liam O’Grady told Hale he had other avenues for airing his concerns besides leaking to a journalist.

