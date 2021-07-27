High School Football Team Preview: McNairy Central Bobcats

SELMER, Tenn. — The McNairy Central Bobcats enter the 2021 season in a new classification and with a new head coach.

This summer, the McNairy program has been working towards finding their identity as a unit, led by a strong group of senior athletes. After just barely missing out on the playoffs the past few years, first year head coach Wes Johnson explains some of his immediate goals for the upcoming season and what it will take to compete in Class 4A.

“If we come out more disciplined than the other team, we’ll be alright,” said Johnson. “I think we’re going to be a physical team, we’ve got a lot of size. If we’re able to run the ball and stop the run, I think we’ll be just fine. We just want to put the best product on the field for our community to rally around, and just make our community and our school proud.”

After moving up a class, McNairy will join Hardin County, Lexington, South Side, Chester County, and Liberty Tech in Region 6 4A. The Bobcats will kick off the year in a few weeks at the Huntingdon Jamboree event, followed by their first regular season contest at Riverside on August 20.