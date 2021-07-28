High School Football Team Preview: Hardin County Tigers

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — Two-a-day practices have officially begun this week in Savannah, as the Hardin County Tigers have their sights on yet another deep postseason run.

The 2020 Hardin County squad was must see football every Friday night, led by All-State senior athletes at nearly every offensive position. Unfortunately for Hardin County fans, the Tigers quest for a trip to Cookeville was cut short, losing to Lexington in the Class 4A quarterfinals.

With just a few weeks of summer left and plenty of motivation for 2021, head coach Matthew Smith provided an update on where his team stands at this particular moment.

“I think there’s an expectation about the work ethic we need to bring to the program, and I think our guys have done that,” said Smith. “We’ve got quite a few guys coming back on the defensive side of the ball, so we have a little experience there. Some of those guys have taken a leadership role, and I think our kids overall have worked pretty hard this summer.”

After claiming the region title two years ago, Hardin County will stay put in Region 6 4A this year. The Tigers are currently scheduled to begin live competition with a Jamboree event with Scotts Hill, followed by their season opener in Jackson against North Side on August 20.