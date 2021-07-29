High School Football Team Preview: Milan Bulldogs

MILAN, Tenn. — The Class 3A state runners-up from Milan are definitely bringing a good amount of energy into the upcoming high school football season.

After losing their opening game to Peabody last season, the Bulldogs turned 2020 into a year to remember, steam rolling their way through every opponent on their way to an appearance in the Class 3A state title game.

The Milan program lost a few key athletes to graduation, but will be returning some of the top play makers in the local area, including Anthony Brown and Hayden Sullivan. It’s no secret that the Bulldogs have a target on their back heading into 2021, which is why the Milan coaching staff is taking every opportunity to push their team to the next level.

“I want to see some more physicality,” said head coach Carl Diffee. “I want to see our guys line up and show me consistently throughout the next three weeks that they can be physical, something that we have challenged them with.”

“Right now we’re working on being a better team, building leadership, and coming together to play as one instead of playing on different levels,” said defensive lineman Jaylen Walker.

This year the Bulldogs will be moving up to Class 4A, joining Haywood, South Gibson, North Side, Crockett County, and Obion County in Region 7. Milan is currently scheduled to open up the year with a Jamboree event with Union City, followed by a much anticipated contest with Peabody on August 19.