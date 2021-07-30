Gov. Bill Lee issues limited state of emergency as pandemic continues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee issued a limited state of emergency on Friday.

I’m extending the following order. Learn more at https://t.co/ynm087ujBU pic.twitter.com/PFxZsF2jDu — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) July 30, 2021

The order extends the use of the Tennessee National Guard for health care during the pandemic and for COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

The order will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. Friday, and it will continue through 11:59 p.m. Aug. 31.