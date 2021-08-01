Gibson Electric working to restore power

GIBSON CO., Tenn. — Many remain without power after overnight storms.

According to information from Gibson Electric Membership Corporation, crews are still out working to restore power to many who were affected by last night’s storms.

Information received stated that 677 members were without power this morning, with 41 outage trouble spots located and at least seven broken poles.

Most of the outages are in the areas of Crockett County, north Madison County, and south Gibson County.

In a statement from VP of HR and Member Services, Rita Alexander said, “We’re getting help from Pickwick Electric and Service Electric, but when we have this many outage trouble spots and extensive damage, it takes a lot of work and time to restore service. We know that an extended outage is very difficult and we really appreciate our members’ patience. We also are grateful to our employees for their hard work and for the help provided by Pickwick Electric and Service Electric.”

For those that are still without power, they may check the Outage Map here.

If you do not see your outage displayed , you can report your outage easily using the Gibson EMC app, or call the co-op’s Outage Hotline at 1-800-977-4076. Consumers are asked to leave a message if no one answers.

Also Gibson Electric would like to remind members to stay away from broken poles and downed electrical lines. Those should always be considered as live and extremely dangerous.