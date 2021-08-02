City councilman speaks out as JPD investigates multiple shootings

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police are investigating several shootings that occurred around the Hub City over the weekend.

Sunday night, police were called to the 100 block of Lincoln Circle after shots were reported.

JPD says officers arrived at the complex, but they were not able to find any victims.

Later, police say two gunshot victims arrived at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Around 11:40 p.m. on Sunday, police were sent to the Royal Arms apartments for another shooting.

Officers were able to find two gunshot victims that had non-life-threatening injuries. Police say they were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Around 9:50 a.m. Monday, police received reports of gunshots at the Post House North apartment homes.

JPD says its officers were able to find a victim at the crime scene.

The victim did not appear to have life-threatening injuries, but was taken by emergency medical services for treatment.

Local officials are hoping the community can come together to stop violence in the city.

“It’s going to take the people in the community, our pastors, our police department, and the parents also to get involved,” said city councilman Johnny Dodd. “Because this is becoming a daily event now that goes on. That it’s a shooting in some part of our city.”

Jackson police say they do not believe either of these shootings were random acts of violence, but targeted.

Police say the investigation into each of these incidents is ongoing.

Jackson police are asking anyone with information to call (731) 425-8400.

Dodd released a statement on the recent violence Monday afternoon: