City councilman speaks out as JPD investigates multiple shootings
JACKSON, Tenn. — Police are investigating several shootings that occurred around the Hub City over the weekend.
Sunday night, police were called to the 100 block of Lincoln Circle after shots were reported.
JPD says officers arrived at the complex, but they were not able to find any victims.
Later, police say two gunshot victims arrived at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Around 11:40 p.m. on Sunday, police were sent to the Royal Arms apartments for another shooting.
Officers were able to find two gunshot victims that had non-life-threatening injuries. Police say they were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Around 9:50 a.m. Monday, police received reports of gunshots at the Post House North apartment homes.
JPD says its officers were able to find a victim at the crime scene.
The victim did not appear to have life-threatening injuries, but was taken by emergency medical services for treatment.
Local officials are hoping the community can come together to stop violence in the city.
“It’s going to take the people in the community, our pastors, our police department, and the parents also to get involved,” said city councilman Johnny Dodd. “Because this is becoming a daily event now that goes on. That it’s a shooting in some part of our city.”
Jackson police say they do not believe either of these shootings were random acts of violence, but targeted.
Police say the investigation into each of these incidents is ongoing.
Jackson police are asking anyone with information to call (731) 425-8400.
Dodd released a statement on the recent violence Monday afternoon:
“Gun violence in our city has grown to become a human rights issue. Jackson’s gun-related violence threatens our most fundamental human right, the right to life. Unfortunately, it has become a daily tragedy affecting the lives of many individuals in/around our city. Jackson Tennessee’s gun violence disproportionately impacts communities of colour, women and other marginalized groups in our city. When people are afraid of gun violence, this can also have a negative impact on people’s right to education or health care when they are too afraid to attend schools or health facilities. As we know, schools started back this week and this reoccurring gun violence can disrupt the functioning of schools and make students’ journey to and from school quite dangerous! Because we didn’t act, we must now react! Together, we are JACKSON strong!”