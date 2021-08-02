High School Football Team Preview: USJ Bruins

JACKSON, Tenn. — For the second straight year, the USJ football program enters the school year following a run to the Division II-A state championship game.

Last season, the Bruins possessed several offensive scoring threats, however it was their effort on the defensive side of the ball that ultimately led them to double digit wins in 2020. Knowing what it takes to get off to a winning start early in the season, head coach Michael Stroup explained his keys to maintaining a certain level of consistency.

“How we can execute one play at a time the best we can, and be the best we can be on that play,” said Stroup. “It’s competition, it boils down to competition and how we deal with adversity. We’ve got to lay our own path, and we’ve got to do it a certain way. And if we do it that way and we stick together, we’ll be successful at the end of the year.”

This year the Bruins return to the Division II-A West region, matching up with TCA, Jackson Christian, Fayette Academy, Tipton Rosemark, FACS, and Harding Academy. USJ currently has plans to attend the Jamboree event at Dyersburg High School next week, and will open up the regular season on the road at Liberty Tech on August 20.