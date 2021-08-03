High School Football Team Preview: West Carroll War Eagles

ATWOOD, Tenn. — Winning football games has become a recent trend in Atwood, as the West Carroll program prepares to make more noise in 2021.

The past two years the War Eagles have won a total of 15 games, advancing to the Class A state quarterfinal round each season. With that already in the back of his mind, first year head coach Clayton Morris walked through what he believes will help maintain a culture of excellence.

“I think it starts with high expectations,” said Morris. “I have high expectations, the community has it, and the kids are kind of rallying around that. They’ve had success, and I think everybody is hungry to take it to the next level. My expectation is there is no reason why West Carroll can’t be competitive in Class A ball, especially here in West Tennessee.”

The War Eagles will look remain competitive once again in Region 7A, as Peabody moves down to replace Dresden in the region standings. West Carroll is currently scheduled to compete in the Henry County Jamboree event next Friday night, followed by their season opener against Bruceton on August 20.