High School Football Team Preview: Jackson Christian Eagles

JACKSON, Tenn. — There are high hopes surrounding the 2021 Jackson Christian football program, a team that won it’s first 7 games of the season a year ago.

Led by a strong group of seniors at key positions, the Eagles finished the 2020 year 5th in the region standings, advancing to the Division II-A state quarterfinal round. Heading into the 2021 regular season, this Jackson Christian group has seen quite a few young faces work hard this summer towards filling some big roles on the team, which has the Eagles coaching staff encouraged looking ahead at the final few weeks of the preseason.

“They’ve come in every day and have worked extremely hard to get better,” said head coach Darby Palmer. “Every rep, every drill, they’ve done their best to be the best. We’re replacing a lot of both sides of the ball, we are going to be young, but at the end of the day it’s been exciting to watch these guys grow and grow closer together each and every day.”

The Eagles will remain in the Division II-A West Region this year, and will open up live competition with a scrimmage with Humboldt later this week followed by an inter-squad game set to take place during the Jamboree week. Jackson Christian is currently scheduled to open up the 2021 regular season against Northpoint on August 20.