Sonic owner Jerry Stanfill remembered in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A local man who wore several hats across Tennessee was remembered Wednesday.

Friends and family gathered at First United Pentecostal Church in Lexington to celebrate the life of Jerry Stanfill.

He owned 19 Sonic Drive-Ins across West Tennessee and Missouri. Stanfill died this past Saturday after a battle with cancer.

Stanfill’s best friend and business partner, Mark Ward says he was the kind of guy who loved not only his family and friends, but his employees and community as well.

“Jerry was a big giver. He would do anything for anybody. Jerry had been successful in his business ventures. He was a savvy business person, and he always believed in helping somebody that needed help,” Ward said.

Stanfill also had a love for classic cars.

He co-owned a classic car auction in Lexington with Ward. it was called JMARK Classic Auctions, LLC.

His friends from all over the area led his funeral procession, riding in their classic cars.

“A lot of our friends just wanted to pay a final tribute to Jerry and be apart of his final cruise with classic cars, and we appreciate all the ones that came out,” Ward said.

Ward is preparing for the next auction in Arkansas on Aug. 21.

He says it will be difficult with his best bud no longer by his side.