High School Football Team Preview: Humboldt Vikings

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — It has been a productive summer for the Humboldt Vikings football program, who are looking to build off the late season momentum from a year ago.

Towards the back end of the 2020 season, Humboldt found a spark, winning three of their last four games including two games against region opponents. Now under new leadership, the Vikings have taken a new approach to the overall preseason routine, including more intense physical demands conditioning in the weight room.

It is still quite a ways from where they want to be, but after months of daily hard work, members of the Humboldt program are encouraged heading into 2021.

“The main thing we’re focusing on is to never take a step back,” said senior wide receiver Terrance Taylor. “We go into practice every day, grinding harder, never take an off day, making sure today is better than yesterday, never taking a step back, but always taking a step forward,” said Taylor.

“Some positive things I’ve seen from our group this summer is these guys want to win,” said head coach Teddy Pettigrew. “The attitudes first when I got here, and their ability to play football, the knowledge about football, they didn’t have that much, but they kept showing up every day,” said Pettigrew.

The Vikings will remain in Region 7A this season, along with Halls, Lake County, West Carroll, Greenfield, and Peabody. Humboldt will have a bye for the first week of the regular season, and will open up play on their home field against Bruceton in Week 2 on August 27.