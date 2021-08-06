High School Football Team Preview: Scotts Hill Lions

SCOTTS HILL, Tenn. — Throughout the summer, the Scotts Hill football program has seen a large increase in numbers as they get ready to compete once again in Class 2A.

2020 was somewhat of an up and down year for the Lions, finishing the year with a record of 4-7 and an appearance in the first round of the playoffs. Focusing on daily improvement leading up to the start of the season, head coach Rennard Woodmore provides an update on where his team stands at this particular point.

“We are definitely actually learning what we’re supposed to do, where we’re supposed to be, and where our eyes are supposed to be pre-snap,” said Woodmore. “Defensively we’ve got to be able to take the ball away. Any time you win the turnover battle you have a shot in any game. When we go back and look at the games that we lost last year, we lost the turnover battle every single time. So if we’re able to win the turnover battle, I think we’re able to compete in every game that we play this upcoming fall.”

The Lions will remain in Region 6 2A this year and will open up the season next Friday night with a Jamboree scrimmage with Hardin County. Scotts Hill will then suit up for Week 1 of the regular season when they host Bolivar on August 20.