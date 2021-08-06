JMCSS announces changes to safety protocols in schools

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County Schools have announced changes to the district’s safety protocols, beginning Monday, Aug. 9.

The district says schools will begin the week under one of three designations: masks optional, masks mandatory or mask on the move, according to a news release.

Teachers and students in the masks optional schools will have the option of wearing a mask during the school day, the release says. Schools in the masks mandatory designation will require masks throughout the school day for two weeks, the release says.

Mask mandatory designations will continue until there is a significant decrease in isolations and quarantines, the release says.

The following schools will be considered mask mandatory:

Community Montessori

South Side High School

Madison Academic Magnet High School

North Side High School

Northeast Middle School

Jackson Central-Merry High School

JCM Early College High

West Bemis Middle School

