New bungee fitness studio lands in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn– It’s not your typical bungee jumping, Instead it’s exercising with bungee cords.



“Hub City Bungee is a low impact, high intensity dance space work out where you’re challenged to be the best version of yourself as you get fit with friends while having a great time. It’s the most fun you’ll have while working out.” said Meredith Kee, owner of Hub City Bungee.

Hub City Bungee has been open for a week and is the only bungee fitness studio in the state of Tennessee.

The owner Meredith Kee, who is also an elementary school teacher in Jackson, says she started Hub City Bungee to make it fun for people to exercise, while burning a lot of calories.

“Honestly I hate working out. I could never go to a traditional gym. I would run around and mingle with people or go get water for 15 times, so this really holds me accountable because I’m trapped in a harness and can’t go anywhere.” said Kee.

Along with fun music, each class is an hour long and the bungee straps are customized for each person by weight and height.

“When we’re doing activities and we’re going down to the floor, we’re pulling against that resistance but when the bungees pull us up, they’re helping us and aiding us to come back up. So, it’s really a neat way to work out but it’s not like bungee jumping.” said Kee.

Kee says they also offer private parties for families and kids.