Family, friends pray for woman battling COVID-19

JACKSON, Tenn. — Family and friends come together to pray on Monday.

They came together at the top of the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital parking lot to pray for Donna Lussier.

She is currently battling COVID-19.

They sang one of her favorite songs and prayed for her to get better soon.

