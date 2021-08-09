High School Football Team Preview: Crockett County Cavaliers

ALAMO, Tenn. — If there is one thing the Crockett County football program is looking forward to heading into 2021, it’s the opportunity to have a full football season.

Last year the Cavaliers were one of the many teams across the state to feel the effects of Covid-19, being forced to quarantine for two weeks towards the back half of the regular season. Despite the setbacks, Crockett County still advanced to the Class 4A playoffs out of Region 7 before falling to Ripley in the second round.

Taking a look at the progression of his team throughout the summer months, head coach Kevin Ward breaks down one particular area of the game where he believes his team will excel.

“We want to make sure we’re spectacular in the special teams,” said Ward. “We really work hard on our special teams, we feel like it’s a really big component of our team especially early in the year. Whoever plays special teams real well early tend to win games, so we really emphasize that during the preseason.”

This season the Cavaliers will compete in the gauntlet of talent that is Region 7 4A, along with Milan, Haywood, South Gibson, Obion County, and North Side. Friday night Crockett County will suit up in the Dyersburg Jamboree event, before they travel to Dyer County for their first game of the season on August 20.