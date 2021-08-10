3 deaths, 266 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed three more Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.

Those residents are:

a 76-year-old man, who died Aug. 6.

a 77-year-old man, who died Aug. 7.

a 79-year-old woman, who died Aug. 7.

A total of 243 Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.

The health department also confirmed another 266 cases of COVID-19 in Madison County since Friday, Aug. 6.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 7,426 (59%)

38301: 3,781 (30%)

38356: 223 (1.8%)

38391: 108 (0.8%)

38366: 231 (1.8%)

38343: 87 (0.7%)

38313: 258 (2%)

38392: 93 (0.7%)

38355: 33 (0.3%)

38362: 169 (1.3%)

38006: 6 (0.05%)

38302: 21 (0.2%)

38308: 20 (0.2%)

38378: 6 (0.05%)

38303: 8 (0.1%)

Unknown: 123 (1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 3,418 (27.1%)

White: 5,581 (44.3%)

Asian: 58 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 291 (2.3%)

Other/Multiracial: 248 (2%)

Unspecified: 2,997 (23.8%)

Gender:

Female: 7,018 (55.7%)

Male: 5,486 (43.6%)

Unknown: 89 (0.7%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 11,492 (91.3%)

Not recovered: 188 (1.5%)

Better: 263 (2.1%)

Unknown: 407 (3.2%)

Deaths: 243 (1.9%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 676 (5.4%)

11 – 20 years: 1,528 (12.1%)

21 – 30 years: 2,147 (17%)

31 – 40 years: 1,848 (14.7%)

41 – 50 years: 1,790 (14.2%)

51 – 60 years: 1,789 (14.2%)

61 – 70 years: 1,407 (11.2%)

71 – 80 years: 806 (6.4%)

80+: 501 (4%)

Unknown: 101 (0.8%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.