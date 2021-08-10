3 deaths, 266 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed three more Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.
Those residents are:
- a 76-year-old man, who died Aug. 6.
- a 77-year-old man, who died Aug. 7.
- a 79-year-old woman, who died Aug. 7.
A total of 243 Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.
The health department also confirmed another 266 cases of COVID-19 in Madison County since Friday, Aug. 6.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip code:
- 38305: 7,426 (59%)
- 38301: 3,781 (30%)
- 38356: 223 (1.8%)
- 38391: 108 (0.8%)
- 38366: 231 (1.8%)
- 38343: 87 (0.7%)
- 38313: 258 (2%)
- 38392: 93 (0.7%)
- 38355: 33 (0.3%)
- 38362: 169 (1.3%)
- 38006: 6 (0.05%)
- 38302: 21 (0.2%)
- 38308: 20 (0.2%)
- 38378: 6 (0.05%)
- 38303: 8 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 123 (1%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 3,418 (27.1%)
- White: 5,581 (44.3%)
- Asian: 58 (0.5%)
- Hispanic: 291 (2.3%)
- Other/Multiracial: 248 (2%)
- Unspecified: 2,997 (23.8%)
Gender:
- Female: 7,018 (55.7%)
- Male: 5,486 (43.6%)
- Unknown: 89 (0.7%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 11,492 (91.3%)
- Not recovered: 188 (1.5%)
- Better: 263 (2.1%)
- Unknown: 407 (3.2%)
- Deaths: 243 (1.9%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 676 (5.4%)
- 11 – 20 years: 1,528 (12.1%)
- 21 – 30 years: 2,147 (17%)
- 31 – 40 years: 1,848 (14.7%)
- 41 – 50 years: 1,790 (14.2%)
- 51 – 60 years: 1,789 (14.2%)
- 61 – 70 years: 1,407 (11.2%)
- 71 – 80 years: 806 (6.4%)
- 80+: 501 (4%)
- Unknown: 101 (0.8%)
