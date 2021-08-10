3 deaths, 266 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.

Maranda Faris

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed three more Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.

Those residents are:

  • a 76-year-old man, who died Aug. 6.
  • a 77-year-old man, who died Aug. 7.
  • a 79-year-old woman, who died Aug. 7.

A total of 243 Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.

The health department also confirmed another 266 cases of COVID-19 in Madison County since Friday, Aug. 6.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

  • 38305: 7,426 (59%)
  • 38301: 3,781 (30%)
  • 38356: 223 (1.8%)
  • 38391: 108 (0.8%)
  • 38366: 231 (1.8%)
  • 38343: 87 (0.7%)
  • 38313: 258 (2%)
  • 38392: 93 (0.7%)
  • 38355: 33 (0.3%)
  • 38362: 169 (1.3%)
  • 38006: 6 (0.05%)
  • 38302: 21 (0.2%)
  • 38308: 20 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 6 (0.05%)
  • 38303: 8 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 123 (1%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 3,418 (27.1%)
  • White: 5,581 (44.3%)
  • Asian: 58 (0.5%)
  • Hispanic: 291 (2.3%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 248 (2%)
  • Unspecified: 2,997 (23.8%)

Gender:

  • Female: 7,018 (55.7%)
  • Male: 5,486 (43.6%)
  • Unknown: 89 (0.7%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 11,492 (91.3%)
  • Not recovered: 188 (1.5%)
  • Better: 263 (2.1%)
  • Unknown: 407 (3.2%)
  • Deaths: 243 (1.9%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 676 (5.4%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 1,528 (12.1%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 2,147 (17%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 1,848 (14.7%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 1,790 (14.2%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 1,789 (14.2%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 1,407 (11.2%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 806 (6.4%)
  • 80+: 501 (4%)
  • Unknown: 101 (0.8%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.

