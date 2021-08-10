Dyersburg police seek second suspect in weekend kidnapping

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Two Dyersburg residents are facing charges of aggravated kidnapping.

Police say two residents are accused of kidnapping a woman on Sunday in connection with a car sale.

According to a news release, the victim told officers that she had sold a vehicle without providing a title to 35-year-old Stephanie Pratt and 48-year-old James Wiley, both of Dyersburg. The release says the victim told investigators that Pratt and Wiley contacted her to meet about the title.

The victim says Pratt and Wiley forced her into the vehicle, threatening her with brass knuckles, a machete, crowbar and hammer, the release says.

Police say the victim was taken to the Economy Inn, where she was held at knife point, hit in the face, and later zip tied while she was being driven to Missouri, while Pratt and Wiley attempted to find the title to the car.

The release says the victim was able to escape after the suspects returned to Tennessee and the Economy Inn.

Wiley is charged with especially aggravated kidnapping. Pratt is charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Wiley was arrested Monday night. Pratt is still wanted by Dyersburg police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 311 or (731) 285-1212.

