High School Football Team Preview: Haywood Tomcats

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Over the past few years in West Tennessee, the Haywood Tomcats have been the standard on the gridiron in Class 4A.

Despite a slow start to the season last fall, Haywood still walked away with yet another Region 7 4A title, winning their way to their second appearance in Cookeville over the last three years. This kind of success over in Brownsville is a product of detailed discipline from everyone involved within the program, which is why third year head coach Chris Smith takes pride in how hard his team works before they even step foot on a field on a Friday night.

“We realize how valuable the scrimmages are and how to adjust your practices,” said Smith. “We went three weeks without playing games last year multiple times, so we had to get better off of practices and not just rely on the games. I would say the experience you get in certain positions can be extremely valuable and you can’t do without some experience. If you are inexperienced, you have to get tough scrimmages to prepare those guys to make key decisions when the bullets are flying in the game.”

The Tomcats will be looking to defend their Region 7 4A crown this year against a very talented group of opponents, including North Side, Milan, Crockett County, South Gibson, and Obion County. Haywood will be competing in the Henry County Jamboree this Friday night at Bethel University and will open up the regular season after a bye week on August 27 against Cordova.