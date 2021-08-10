Suspect arrested in 1997 Haywood County homicide

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — A Haywood County man has been indicted and arrested in connection to a 1997 homicide.

The shooting occurred on Dec. 25, 1997 along Thomas Street in Brownsville and left Glenn Musgraves dead, according to a TBI news release.

The investigation began and led investigators to a suspect named Robert “Boo” Perkins, who died in 1999 before he could be charged.

The investigation continued, and on Monday, a Haywood County Grand Jury returned indictments on 43-year-old Lamont Walker.

Walker was then arrested by US Marshals in Haywood County on Tuesday, according to the release.

Walker has been charged with first-degree murder, facilitation of first-degree murder and accessory after the fact, according to the TBI.

