HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has confirmed a woman was fatally shot Monday night in Whiteville.

The TBI says agents responded to the 300 block of Mt. Tabor Road around 10 p.m.

The victim has been identified as Tatianne Delk, 26.

No suspect information has been confirmed at this time.

