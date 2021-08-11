Health department recommends masks in K-12 schools

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department is recommending indoor masking for students, staff, teachers and visitors in schools, following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to a news release.

The release says the health department is recommending masking for all students ages 2 and older, along with those in K-12 schools, regardless of their vaccination status.

The state of Tennessee has given authority to local school boards and school systems to mandate masks. Health department do not have that authority, the release says.

“We have received numerous calls from parents asking for a mask mandate in schools and we are referring those parents back to the school system,” Regional Health Director Kim Tedford said.

To see the updated CDC guidance, click here.