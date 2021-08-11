JPD responds to barricaded individual at north Jackson home

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson Police Chief Julian Wiser has confirmed officers have responded to a reported barricade at a home on North Highland Avenue.

Chief Wiser says officers initially responded to a reported domestic situation at the Dodge store, but the suspect in that incident left the business before officers arrived.

Chief Wiser says investigators later found the suspect at a home in the 2900 block of North Highland Avenue, where negotiators were on scene at 4:30 p.m. working to determine if anyone else was inside the home.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News online and on air as more information becomes available.