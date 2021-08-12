High School Football Team Preview: Riverside Panthers

PARSONS, Tenn. — The excitement for the 2021 season is alive and well in Decatur County, as Riverside High School football fans are anticipating anther strong year from the Panthers.

This year Riverside returns a veteran group up front on the line, as well as a few key skill positions that will help boost the run game. Last season the Panthers finished second in the region standings on their way to their third consecutive appearance in the Class 2A state quarterfinals.

Making deep playoff runs has not been a foreign concept at Riverside, however head coach Johnnie Frost explained that in order be successful in 2021, it’s all about focusing on the fundamental details of the game.

“Making sure our footwork is right, our steps are right, knowing where we’re going and where our eyes are, those types of things,” said Frost. “We’ve gotten a lot better on that this past summer, and we’re carrying it over to the practice field once we got into full pads. I like the intensity, I like what they’re doing, and I like the fact that the little things are starting to show up.”

The road to a Region 6 2A title was slightly altered this season, as the Panthers will be joined by Scotts Hill, Lewis County, Adamsville, Hickman County, and East Hickman County. Riverside is scheduled to travel to Chester County this Friday night for a jamboree scrimmage event, and will open up the regular season against McNairy on August 20.