Second suspect arrested in shooting outside Martin bar

MARTIN, Tenn. — Martin police have confirmed a second person is facing charges in connection with a July 11 shooting outside Slide & Ride bar.

Police say D’Anthony McNeal Jr., 20, is accused of firing at least two shots in the parking lot around 2:30 a.m. July 11.

Police say McNeal, of Tiptonville, is now charged with four counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and vandalism.

The incident happened during bar business hours, while patrons where inside and leaving the building, police say.

No injuries were reported.

McNeal was arrested in Covington on Thursday, Aug. 12.

No arrests have been made in connection with a shooting that happened inside the bar.

