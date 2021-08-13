TBI: 3 arrested in connection to Whiteville homicide

WHITEVILLE, Tenn. — Three people have been arrested following a recent homicide in Whiteville.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says 26-year-old Tatianna Delk was found shot and killed on the 300 block of Mt. Tabor Road on Monday.

The TBI says an investigation into the homicide led investigators to identify Shantell Essie, 28, Jeremy Patterson, 37, and Johnnie Tate, 33, as the ones responsible.

The TBI says all three were arrested on Friday.

Essie, Patterson and Tate have been charged with first-degree murder, and they have been booked into the Hardeman County Jail.

