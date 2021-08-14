Jackson kicks off its bicentennial celebration

JACKSON, Tenn– A year long celebration is kicking off today for Jackson-Madison County bicentennial.

Elaine Christian, who is the chairwoman of the bicentennial celebration says the community is excited to honor the history of Jackson-Madison County.

“It’s the first event of our year long celebration, celebrating 200 years of history and progress in Jackson-Madison County, ” said Christian.

In Downtown Jackson people are enjoying everything the bicentennial celebration has to offer.

“We have family friendly festivities, music on two different stages, games for the children, ” said Christian.

And even food trucks to grab a stack while of the go.

Christian says she hopes people who attend know how important this celebration is to the community.

“I don’t think people realize 200 years ago there were no roads here in Jackson. People either road a boat or they walked a trail and they came here with their dreams and we’re here to celebrate the progress that they made and celebrate the 200 years of being in the community,” said Christian.

Organizers say there will be events each month to celebrate with the community ending on August 13, 2022.