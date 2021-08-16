Gov. Lee signs order to allow parents to opt out of school mask mandates

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee signed Executive Order 84 on Monday, giving parents across the state the ability to opt out of local mask mandates ordered by a school board or health board.

Gov. Lee announced the decision during a press conference.

In his statement, Lee confirmed hospitals across the state are being challenged due to the increase of COVID-19 cases across the state. Lee said the COVID-19 vaccine is the best tool to fight the pandemic.

Lee also said that, while local decisions are important, he wants to allow parents to make their own decisions about their children’s health.

Lee said he does not plan to call for a special legislative session.

