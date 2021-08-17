New football field unveiled at Henry County High School

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — Henry County High School‘s new football field is in the final stages of construction. Head Football Coach James Counce says it’s been long awaited.

“We’re very excited,” Counce said. “Obviously, it’s been a long time coming. We’ve been working on this project for a while and we’re excited for the kids to get to play the first game out here Friday.”

Director of Henry County Schools Dr. Leah Watkins says this has been in the planning for over six years.

“This was a concept that was talked about for multiple years in our community,” Watkins said. “The actual details probably began about two and a half years ago, and then the process began in January.”

Dr. Watkins says she’s excited for how it will not only enhance the football program, but other sports as well.

“We’re also excited about being able to use it for soccer and for track, so this is going to be an exciting year for our students as they get to enjoy this new facility.”

She says the field will also be used in the future for community events.

“We want this to be a place that Henry County could be proud of,” Watkins said.

Coach Counce says his players can’t wait for their first game on the new field.

“They’re very excited. Obviously, we’ve been outside. Our practice field is right here beside, and they’ve been watching the work going on,” Counce said.

Watkins says she’s excited for this upcoming Friday night, for not only the football players to play on the field for their first official game of the season, but also for the community to finally see what the new field looks like.

You can catch the Henry County Patriots first home game this Friday evening at 7.

