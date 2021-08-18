2021 high school football season to kick off with local rivalry

TRENTON, Tenn. — Entering the 2021 high school football season, both the Peabody Golden Tide and the Milan Bulldogs are two of the top programs in the local area and are expected to produce high quality football every single time they step on the field.

Over the past few years, Peabody has controlled this particular rivalry, seeking their fifth straight win over Milan when the two meet on Thursday night. This year it’s a contest between a Class A Peabody team and a Class 4A Milan team with no postseason implications as usual. However in a rivalry such as this, everything on paper has to be thrown out the window, because it all comes down to how you execute for one 48 minute game.

“Stay focused,” said Peabody running back Cam’Ron Bonds. “Right off the bat as soon as the first quarter kicks the ball off, we got to be ready no matter what.”

“We got win and dominate the line of scrimmage,” said Milan defensive tackle Gordon Hudson. “That’s what our coaches have been stressing to us all week, since summer. We got to win in the trenches and we got to dominate.”

“Because our community loves this rivalry and it’s like a mindset thing for everybody else, but for the team we got to learn stuff every day basically, and it’s hard for people to do stuff like we do.” said Peabody defensive end Jason Baskerville.

“I think it’s going to take us coming together as a team, being able to fire off on all cylinders, you know offense, defense, and special teams,” said Milan quarterback Hayden Sullivan. “Just do what we’re set out to do, play our brand of football.”

Milan and Peabody are scheduled to kick off the 2021 regular season Thursday night in Trenton at 7:00.