Neil Young bows out of Farm Aid

UNDATED (AP) – Neil Young is dropping out of playing Farm Aid because he’s concerned about the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Young writes on his website he “can’t shake the feeling that it might not be safe for everyone.”

He says he stands with those who feel that it’s not safe to go to a concert, and he does not want people to see him playing and think it’s safe.

Young says he respects the decision by Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp and Dave Matthews to perform.

The sold-out Farm Aid concert is set for Sept. 25 in Hartford, Connecticut.