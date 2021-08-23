Top 5 Plays: Week 1

JACKSON, Tenn. — The top 5 plays from Week 1 of the high school football season are as followed:

#5: Hardin County’s Kaydin Pope hauls in his first touchdown reception of the 2021 season.

#4: Gibson County’s Colton Lumpkin makes a defender miss on his way to the end zone.

#3: South Side’s Jordan Ramsey makes an acrobatic interception.

#2: South Gibson’s Ross Crenshaw returns the opening kickoff into the red zone. Peabody’s Jason Baskerville returns the opening kickoff for a touchdown.

#1: Westview’s Ty Simpson launches a 50 yard pass to Cade Spaulding.