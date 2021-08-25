Week 1 Team of the Week: Jackson Christian Eagles

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Christian Eagles earned the Week 1 Team of the Week award following their impressive showing in Friday’s home opener.

Eagles fans received an entertaining performance from their guys on the gridiron in Week 1, as the Jackson Christian offense recorded over 400 rushing yards on their way to a 56-46 win over Northpoint. It’s very evident to see how the detailed preparation in the off-season paid off on Friday night, as several members of the Jackson Christian program explained exactly where they found success in the early stages of the contest.

“Most definitely the run game, obviously,” said Jackson Christian running back Kameron Boyd. “The O-line just did a tremendous job with blocking and carrying the team honestly. I salute to them, I’m proud of the boys for getting their job done.”

“Our offensive line did an outstanding job,” said Jackson Christian head coach Darby Palmer. “That’s been a strength of our team throughout this whole summer and those guys have really meshed well together, and they did a great job paving the way for Kam, and Campbell Scott, and Gage.”

“The attitude and the toughness of the guys we have,” said Jackson Christian center Presley Edmiston. “We have our own motto it’s called E.A.T., energy, attitude, and toughness.”

Now with a full load of confidence, the Eagles will look to build off their recent victory this week and unleash their strong rushing attack on the road Friday night when they take on St. George’s.