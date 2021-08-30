Multiplying Good: Virginia Conger

It’s time for Multiplying Good, an award given to people making a positive impact in the community.

It’s in partnership with Leaders Credit Union.

“I think of the community as one large family, and I think it’s each person’s duty to do what they can for their fellow man,” said Virginia Conger.

Conger and her family are no strangers to public service. She spent many years as a teacher, and is the former first lady of Jackson.

“We kind of always took that as our calling. That service to humanity was the best work of life. So that’s kinda what we felt like that we owed the community and wanted to do things in the community,” Conger said.

Conger works alongside her grandson and current Mayor of Jackson, Scott Conger, on the Mayor’s Commission on Aging.

“What we’re hoping to do is have a senior citizen center here. We want a good location, where it will be transportation accessible to everybody in Jackson that wants to come to it,” Conger said.

Conger also serves as a surrogate parent in the Jackson-Madison County School System.

“If a child is in foster care and they have not been in that home for a year, and they are educationally challenged, then they have to have what we call an IEP,” Conger said.

An IEP is an Individual Education Plan, and Conger serves as an advocate for the students.

“I am the representative for that child on that committee when that IEP is set up, to be sure that their needs are being met,” Conger said.

Like many grandmother’s, Conger loves to bake and crochet. She’s given away more than 500 of these blankets she’s created. She also donates a cake to ComeUnity Cafe every Tuesday.

“The dessert of some kind adds a little bit to their meal and makes people a little bit happier,” Conger said. “The satisfaction and the feeling of having done something for someone is better than doing it.

If you know someone doing good in their community, you can nominate them for the Multiplying Good Award here.