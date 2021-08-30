Top 5 Plays: Week 2

JACKSON, Tenn. — The top 5 plays from Week 2 of the high school football season are as followed:

#5: Peabody’s Derek Kee steps in front of a third down pass for a huge interception.

#4: Riverside’s Chase Brock picks of Lexington’s Noah Wood for a defensive stop.

#3: Humboldt’s Kylan Johnson connects with Keaton Johnson for a Vikings touchdown.

#2: Scotts Hill’s Chance Rogers fully extends for the interception.

#1: McKenzie’s Marquez Taylor breaks several tackles for an impressive touchdown run.