Vehicle belonging to William Brian McKenzie found

JACKSON, Tenn. — The vehicle of a missing person was found in a pond this weekend.

1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4







It’s been nearly two years since friends and family last saw William Brian McKenzie.

McKenzie went missing on Sept. 27, 2019. Law enforcement says he went to a friend’s home in Madison County after leaving work and hasn’t been seen since.

Since McKenzie’s disappearance, his mother and several rescue crews have relentlessly been on the search for her son.

“We’re searching endlessly for my son, and it’s becoming overwhelming to just search once or twice a week. I wish I could search every single day,” said McKenzie’s mother, Frances Gaines.

After months of searching different bodies of water and wooded areas, crews were continuously hit with roadblocks.

“We were called yesterday morning somewhere around 9:30. Someone fishing had possibly found a vehicle in the pond in Jackson, Tennessee. We were called to bring divers to assist,” said Capt. James Dunkle, with the West Tennessee Dive Rescue and Recovery Team.

The pond that officials searched was in a neighborhood on Howeston Mill Drive.

Neighbors say they noticed a boat like object in this pond. Out of curiosity, one neighbor took his boat to figure out what the object was. Once he made it to the middle of the pond he noticed it was the sunroof of someone’s car.

“We put divers in the water. Because of the visibility, you cant see very well in the murky water. We did determine it was a Jeep Liberty,” Dunkle said.

Later that evening, officials determined the Jeep Liberty that was pulled out of the pond belonged to McKenzie.

Human remains were found inside the vehicle and have since been sent to the Tennessee Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News online and on air as more details become available.