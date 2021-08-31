August 31st: Today in Entertainment History

(AP) — Today in Entertainment History

On Aug. 31, 1948, actor Robert Mitchum was arrested during a Hollywood drug raid. The next year, he was found guilty of criminal conspiracy to possess marijuana and was sentenced to 60 days in jail.

In 1963, Walter Cronkite began as anchor on the “CBS Evening News.”

In 1979, INXS played its first gig in Sydney, Australia.

In 1980, singer Karen Carpenter married real-estate developer Thomas Burris in Beverly Hills, California.

In 1987, the album “Bad” by Michael Jackson was released in North America.

In 1988, actor-model Julianne Phillips filed for divorce from singer Bruce Springsteen, citing irreconcilable differences. On that same day, singer Bob Seger and actor Annette Sinclair filed for divorce.

In 1989, the Rolling Stones’ “Steel Wheels” tour kicked off in Philadelphia.

In 1991, singer Jan Berry of Jan and Dean married waitress Gertie Filip between concerts in Las Vegas. Dean Torrence was his best man.

In 1994, R. Kelly married Aaliyah in Rosemont, Illinois. He was 25, while she was 15 — a year under the state legal age for marriage. The marriage was later annulled.

In 1995, Elizabeth Taylor and Larry Fortensky, her eighth husband, announced a trial separation.

Today’s Birthdays: