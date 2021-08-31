Pickup truck loses control, hits gas pump in Adamsville

ADAMSVILLE, Tenn. — Adamsville police say one person was airlifted after a crash at a local gas station.

The department says the crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. at Baptist Street and West Main.

Police say a silver 2009 Dodge Ram was traveling at a high rate of speed, losing control, going pass the library, hitting a tree, spinning sideways, hitting a car at the gas station, then hitting gas pump, before hitting a pole.

Police say the driver of the pickup truck was airlifted, and another person that was on the scene refused treatment.

Police say another vehicle was hit by debris.

Police say this was not a pursuit.