Thousands ordered to evacuate California city as wildfire rages on

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Wildfire is forcing thousands of people to rush to leave South Lake Tahoe as the entire California tourist city comes under evacuation orders.

The fire raced toward Lake Tahoe, a large freshwater lake on the California-Nevada state line.

Evacuation warnings issued for the city of South Lake Tahoe on Sunday turned into orders Monday.

Other communities several miles south of the lake were abruptly ordered evacuated Sunday.

The huge Caldor Fire has grown to more than 277 square miles.

Forecasters are warning of critical fire weather through Wednesday.

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Monday declared a state of emergency in Nevada, citing what he called “the anticipation” that the wildfire would burn across the state line.

To read more on this story, click here.

For more stories across the U.S., click here.