Lane to open up 2021 football season Saturday on the road

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Dragons of Lane College have been hard at work this summer, as they head into their 2021 season opener on the road this Saturday following a year without live competition in 2020.

Due to an extra year of NCAA eligibility, Lane returns several experienced athletes to the roster and will be under the leadership of first year head coach Vyron Brown.

“It’s a whole different team,” said defensive end Andrew Farmer. “We’re going to come out, put on the fireworks, put on a show, so we’re ready to play.”

“This team is a new Dragon, a new attitude, new swagger, and we’re going to give the people here something Jackson, TN, and the Lane community can be proud of,” said head coach Vyron Brown.

“Just staying focused in the film room, weights, when we had practice in the spring,” said quarterback Tarik McKinzie. “The guys have done a real great job of executing plays on both sides of the ball and special teams, so I feel like we’re ready to go this season.”

The Dragons will look to put all the pieces of the puzzle together this weekend, as the team is set to load up and depart for the University of Arkansas Pine-Bluff Friday afternoon. Kickoff of Lane’s season opener is scheduled for Saturday night at 6:00.