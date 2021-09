Football Friday Night Final Scores: Week 3

Final scores for Week 3 of Football Friday Nights in West Tennessee:

Haywood

Crockett County

Bolton

Dyersburg

Hollow Rock-Bruceton

Gleason

Greenfield

Halls

Jackson South Side

Hardin County

Kenwood

Henry County

West Carroll

Humboldt

Camden

Huntingdon

Columbia Academy

Jackson Christian

Obion County

Jackson North Side

Lexington

Liberty Magnet

Chester County

McNairy Central

Dyer County

Memphis Central

South Gibson

Milan

Bolivar Central

Ripley

Adamsville

Scotts Hill

McKenzie

South Fulton

USJ

Tipton-Rosemark

Fayette Academy

Trinity Christian

Houston County

Union City

Gibson County

Westview

Riverside

Hickman County