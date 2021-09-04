9/11 Memorial Ride planned for military and first responders

LEXINGTON, TENN. — Lexington non-profit to honor military and first responders.

The American Legion Riders Post 77 will host an appreciation ride for the Military and First Responders on Saturday, September 11.

The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. with registration at the American Legion Post located at 901 E. Church St. in Lexington with coffee and donuts.

There is a registration fee of $30, and those who participate can use their vehicle of choice.

The opening ceremonies will be held at 9:30 a.m. and the ride will conclude at Darkhorse Lodge in Springville, TN.

Local military, first responders, fire fighters, EMS and others are encouraged to attend.

For more information on the event visit the American Legion Riders Post 77 Facebook page here.