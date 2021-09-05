Shiloh Nat. Military Park to honor fallen with American flags

SHILOH, Tenn. — Flags to be placed at the park in honor of 9/11.

According to a news release from Shiloh National Military Park, the public is invited to be a part of the flag placing ceremony in honor of 9/11.

Per the release, on Saturday, September 11, 2021 the park invites everyone to both the Shiloh Battlefield and Corinth Civil War Interpretive Center for a day of remembrance.

Visitors can join the park rangers in placing American flags on the front lawns of the facilities to honor those killed in the terror attacks of September 11, 2001.

The park will provide the flags and they will be available at both Visitor Centers from 8:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

In a statement from the release, Superintendent Allen Etheridge said, “On this, the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks, it is appropriate that we take time to reflect on the events of that day and those who perished. We invite everyone to come to the park and place of flag in solemn remembrance.”

If you need more information on this event or any future events at the park contact the Shiloh National Military Park Visitor Center at (731) 689-5696 or visit the website here.