Donna Lee Hampton Jenkins, age 62, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and wife of Kenneth Jenkins, departed this life Monday evening, September 6, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Collierville, Tennessee.

Donna was born June 25, 1959 in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of the late David Lee Hampton and Yvonne Wells Hampton. She graduated from Bartlett High School and was married April 22, 1983 to Kenneth Jenkins. She was of the Baptist faith and loving being around her family and friends. Donna was employed in retail customer service for many years and enjoyed sewing, crafting, camping, fishing and going to barbecues.

Mrs. Jenkins is survived by her husband of 38 years, Kenneth Jenkins of Oakland, TN; two daughters, Kimberly Sanders-Wood (Kristen) of Alamo, TN and Courtney Nieves (Luis) of Gloucester, VA; her son, Alan Jenkins (Clara) of Portsmouth, VA; her brother, Jimmy Neal Hampton of Cayce, MS; her aunt, Nina Hampton Miller (Jimmy) of Somerville, TN; her sister-in-law and caregiver, Vicki Jenkins of Oakland, TN; five grandchildren, Maurena Sanders, Cydnie Sanders, Donavan Sanders, Gabriella Nieves and Alessandra Nieves; and three great-grandchildren, Karsen Thomas, Micah Culpepper and Khyree Sanders.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Jenkins will be held at 1 P.M. Friday, September 10, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Carl Doyle officiating. Interment will follow in the Hood Cemetery in the Warren Community. A visitation for Mrs. Jenkins will be from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Friday, September 10, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be James Miller, Jimmy Miller, Ricky Jenkins, Chris Whittemore, Jason Grubbs and Allen Rainey.

The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

