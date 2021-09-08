Ernest Preston Droke

Ernest Preston Droke, age 89, passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at his home in Pinson, TN. A Graveside Service will be conducted on Friday, September 10, 2021, at 1:00 P.M. at the Brownsville Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Preston was born on February 14, 1932, to the late Samuel Aubrey Droke and Jesse P. Robinson Droke. He worked for 32 years as a shipping clerk for Caterpillar in East Peoria, IL Building KK. He was also preceded in death by two brothers: William L. Droke and Samuel P. Droke.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years: Margaret Joann Lichtenberg Droke of Pinson, TN; His four children: Juanita Droke Jones of Pinson, TN, Cynthia Droke Levi (Bobby) of Peoria, IL, Robert Ernest Droke (Debbie) of Mercer, TN, Barbara Droke Alberson (Rick) of Cookeville, TN; one sister: Juanita Joy Haynes of Brownsville, TN; He leaves a legacy of five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.