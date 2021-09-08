Harold Thomas “Tommy” Glover, age 76, resident of Somerville, Tennessee, departed this life Sunday morning, September 5, 2021.

Tommy was born January 9, 1945 in Fayette County, Tennessee, the son of the late Laymon C. Glover and Fannie P. Morris Glover. He graduated from Fayette County High School and was a lifelong resident of the Somerville area. He was employed in maintenance for the State of Tennessee before his retirement and loved music and going on cruises and the beach.

Mr. Glover is survived by his daughter, Tammy Glover Lewis (Brannon) of Somerville, TN; his son, Gregory Thomas Glover, Jr. (Carrie) of Marion, AR; four sisters, Louise Morgan of Somerville, TN, Lois Sitler of Florida, Patricia Biebers (Gaylon) of Georgia and Joyce Gordon of Memphis, TN; three brothers, James Glover (Yvonne) of Memphis, TN; Robert Glover (Pat) of Somerville, TN and Herbert Glover (Pat) of Memphis, TN; eleven grandchildren, Amanda Lievanos (Raylene), Caleb Wheeler, Adyson Wheeler, Emily Lewis Cruz (Robert), Hunter Lewis, Jonathan Lewis, McKenzie Glover, Gregory Thomas Glover, Jr., Garrett Lee Glover, Sada Pruitt and Jacob Pruitt; seven great-grandchildren, Bryana, Taylar, Camdyn, Katie, Greyson, Kelsie and Bentley; and his dogs, Bitzy Clair, Cooper LeRoy and Lugar Lee.

Funeral Services for Mr. Glover will be held at 1 P.M. Thursday, September 9, 2021 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Bro. Jim Whitley officiating. Personal remarks will be given by Mr. Glover’s son-in-law, Brannon Lewis. Interment will follow in the Somerville City Cemetery. A visitation for Mr. Glover will be from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Thursday, September 9, 2021 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Gregory Glover, Sr., Brannon Lewis, Gregory Glover, Jr., Garrett Glover, Caleb Wheeler and Jonathan Lewis. Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Glover, Robert Glover and Hunter Lewis.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.